“You can easily end up seeing your patients as a bag of blood and bones, or viewing life as molecules in motion. Get to know your patients as human beings, not just as their scans, labs, chemistry, and data.”

Dr. Kristin Collier, a faculty member at the University of Michigan Medical School and a primary care physician, speaking at a school ceremony for incoming students. Dozens of students walked out of the event because of Dr. Collier’s pro-life views.

“To me, the right choice is to have the courage to let the unborn be born.”

University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh, speaking at a pro-life event in Plymouth, Mich. Harbaugh says if any of his players were involved in an unplanned pregnancy, he and his wife would take care of the child. “Let that unborn child be born,” he says he told them, “and if at that time, you don’t feel like you can care for it, you don’t have the means or the wherewithal, then Sarah and I will take that baby.”

“There’s a real chilling effect on all of these organizations.”

Liberal scholar Ruy Teixeira on the woke culture that has developed at progressive institutions. Teixeira recently left the liberal Center for American Progress, where he worked for nearly 20 years and which he helped found, for the American Enterprise Institute.

“I’m not going to let Canada tell me what I do and don’t put in my body.”

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto on missing the team’s July trip to play the Toronto Blue Jays because of his refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccine, as required to enter Canada. Also in July, 10 players for the Kansas City Royals had to sit out a series against the Blue Jays for the same reason.

“The whole world would be in a much better place if they adopted these systems.”

Conservative MP Kemi Badenoch, who grew up in Nigeria, on free markets and capitalism. Badenoch, a rising Tory star in British politics, says people shouldn’t look at free markets and capitalism “as being Western things.”