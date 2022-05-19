“Before I knew it, he said, ‘I’m on the ground. How do I turn this thing off?’”

ROBERT MORGAN, a Florida air traffic controller who, in an interview with WPBF-TV, said he relied on online cockpit images to help a passenger with no flying experience land a small airplane after the pilot fell ill.

“There’s no telling what we’ll find in Lake Mead. It’s not a bad place to dump a body.”

OSCAR GOODMAN, former Las Vegas mayor and celebrated organized-crime attorney, on the drought-stricken Colorado River reservoir that supplies Las Vegas.

“We don’t think that we should accept any more anti-choice Democrats.”

NARAL Pro-Choice America president MINI TIMMARAJU responding to ABC News reporter Martha Raddatz’s question about whether abortion should be a litmus test for Democratic candidates.

“If you’d find it hard to support our content breadth, Netflix may not be the best place for you.”

NETFLIX, in a “Culture Memo” to employees. In the past few years, some of the company’s employees have protested content they considered anti-LGBT.

“It was a straight-up racially motivated hate crime.”

JOHN GARCIA, the Erie County, N.Y., sheriff, about the fatal mass shooting at a Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo on May 14. Police described the gunman as an 18-year-old white man; 11 of the 13 people who were shot were black, as were all 10 of those killed.

“But this new image is special because it’s our supermassive black hole.”

Professor HEINO FALCKE, one of the European pioneers behind the Event Horizon Telescope, which produced the image of the monstrous black hole at the center of the Milky Way. Known as Sagittarius A*, the object is 4 million times the mass of our sun.