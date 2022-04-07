Quotables
Full access isn’t far.
We can’t release more of our sound journalism and commentary without a subscription, but we can make it easy for you to come aboard.
Get into news that is grounded in facts and Biblical truth for as low as $3.99 per month.LET'S GO
Already a member? Sign in.
“The problem with conflicts like this is that at the end of the day, people follow a winner. So Putin’s final cards are very far from played.”
New York Times columnist Bret Stephens on Russia’s war against Ukraine.
“While I support the pro-life policy in this legislation, I fear the novel civil enforcement mechanism will in short order be proven both unconstitutional and unwise. [It] undermines our constitutional form of government and weakens our collective liberties.”
Idaho Gov. Brad Little when signing the state bill modeled after the Texas Heartbeat Act.
“I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. … I’m hoping the Academy invites me back.”
Academy Award–winner Will Smith in his acceptance speech for Best Actor at the 94th Oscars after slapping comedian and presenter Chris Rock.
“I hate Russia. The girl who lost her leg [Masha] was so traumatized she wouldn’t eat or drink for days. She couldn’t mentally handle what had happened. We had to feed her intravenously. Another boy, a 6-year-old, with shrapnel in his skull described—without any tears or emotion—watching his mother burn to death in their car after it was hit.”
Dr. Yuri Borzenko, head of the Children’s Hospital in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.
“I am living through my third war. I never thought there would be another one.”
Maria Stasenko, 102, who was born just after World War I and lives in Dnipro, Ukraine, where Russia’s invasion brings painful memories to survivors of World War II.
If you enjoyed this article and would like to support WORLD's brand of Biblically sound journalism, click here.
Please wait while we load the latest comments...
Comments
Please register, subscribe, or login to comment on this article.