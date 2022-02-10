“Because of my last name, people think I’m a religious person. But I’m not. My goal was to make them realize I was not my dad.”

JERRY FALWELL JR. said of his father, founder of Thomas Road Baptist Church, Liberty University, and the Moral Majority.

“The Holocaust isn’t about race. No, it’s not about race.”

ABC’s WHOOPI GOLDBERG said repeatedly on The View and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. She later apologized in a Tweet and wrote, “As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, ‘The Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people—who they deemed to be an inferior race.’ I stand corrected.”

“Biologically, Lia holds an unfair advantage over competition in the women’s category, as evidenced by her rankings that have bounced from #462 as a male to #1 as a female.”

Sixteen members of the University of Pennsylvania’s women’s swimming team, in a letter sent Thursday to school and Ivy League officials (see "Swimming against the current," in this issue).

“You know, in Wave 1, we were heroes. By Wave 2, we were the enemy. And that’s hard.”

LUCY JENKINS, who leads the team of critical care nurses at Homerton University Hospital in East London, on the shifting tone inside beleaguered intensive care units as the pandemic drags on in Britain.

“Having a Uyghur light the Olympic torch is a middle finger to the rest of the world, as if saying, ‘Hey, I don’t care what you say about me. I do whatever I want.’”

Human Rights Watch senior China researcher YAQIU WANG, calling the Chinese Olympic Committee’s selection of Dinigeer Yilamujiang, a cross-country skier from the oppressed Uyghur minority, to light the Olympic torch with a skier from China’s Han majority an obscene gesture.