“I’m a God-fearing man. I try not to worry. Fear is contaminated faith.”

Actor DENZEL WASHINGTON, star of The Tragedy of Macbeth, on the supposed curse on productions of Macbeth.

“You can’t live in fear the whole time. Ukrainians’ skin just gets thicker, and you don’t pay attention.”

VITALIY KYRYCHENKO, owner of the Pink Freud bar in Kiev, on the Russian divisions massed on the Ukrainian border near his home.

“Find an elderly or disabled neighbor and shovel their driveway. Don’t accept any money— that’s our Monday workout.”

Bethel Park (Pa.) High School head football coach BRIAN DELALLO in a tweet to his players when he canceled the team’s weightlifting workout due to a blizzard.

“I have long wanted to ask some emotionally intelligent as well as intellectual people who know about ABBA about why they think our songs have lasted for such a long time—almost 40 years—because I don’t understand it myself.”

ABBA’s BJÖRN ULVAEUS, who launched a show on Apple Music to answer that question.

“If I had tried to continue as a stand-up, there’s no way I could maintain a TV career because political correctness has killed comedy.”

Comedian and gameshow host STEVE HARVEY, on why he will only do another comedy special at the end of his career.