“We don’t use knives, but the Bible to take over a cellblock.”

Pentecostal pastor SERGIO PRADA regularly ministers in Argentina’s prisons. Over the past 20 years, Argentine prison authorities have encouraged the creation of units effectively run by evangelical inmates—sometimes granting them a few extra special privileges, such as more time in fresh air.

“As a woman, I think porn is a disgrace. … I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn.”

Pop star BILLIE EILISH says porn “destroyed my brain” after she began watching graphic online movies at age 11, while still in elementary school. The singing sensation—who is now 20—made the shocking confession during The Howard Stern Show in December.

“Wish me happy birthday.”

Tornado survivor KYANNA PARSONS-PEREZ when rescuers pulled her from the rubble of a tornado-hit candle factory in Mayfield, Ky., at 12:03 a.m., on Dec. 11, her 40th birthday.

“So there you go, boy number nine for us. What are the odds?”

Dallas mother of eight sons, YALANCIA ROSARIO, posted Dec. 18 in a gender reveal video on her YouTube channel. She and her husband, Michael Rosario, 36, are expecting a boy, adding another son to eight other boys, ages 5 months to 12 years.

“I would like to hope that there are still Democrats that feel like I do. … I’m socially and fiscally responsible and socially compassionate.”

U.S. Senator JOE MANCHIN, D-W.V., said on Fox News Sunday after announcing that he could not support President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion social spending bill. Without Manchin’s support, Biden’s Build Back Better bill cannot pass the Senate.