“I hope I never recover from this. I hope that I can maintain what I feel now. I don’t want to lose it.”

William Shatner, 90, who played Star Trek’s Captain Kirk, remarking after returning from a trip to space on a Blue Origin flight.

“The Olympic Games are being handed over to a country actively committing a genocide.”

Uyghur Canadian activist Zumretay Arkin in an Oct. 19 press conference in Athens before Greek officials passed the Olympic flame to 2022 Beijing Winter Games organizers.

“It is the duty of elected leaders to avoid fostering an environment in which honestly held policy disagreements serve as the basis for vitriol—raising the temperature in political rhetoric and creating a permission structure for unacceptable behavior.”

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., after leftist activists videotaped the moderate Democrat as she taught at Arizona State University and chased her into a bathroom.

“You see lactating mothers with no milk. We see babies dying. I saw myself people eating leaves like goats.”

The Rev. Taum Berhane, a Catholic priest describing mass starvation in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region, which the government has blockaded since June.

“Well, I think you all could do a better job of selling it, to be very frank with you.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to reporters when asked how Democrats could do a better job of convincing Americans to support a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill.

“What are the odds that John Legend is in town, in the area you’re performing, as you’re singing his song?”

Boston street musician Radha Rao after musician John Legend showed up in the crowd as she sang his hit song “All of Me.”