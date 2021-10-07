“Facebook, over and over again, has shown it chooses profit over safety.”

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen revealing herself for the first time on CBS’ 60 Minutes. A former product manager on the civic misinformation team, Haugen leaked thousands of internal Facebook documents to The Wall Street Journal, including internal research that found Instagram was “toxic” for young people.

“Spending trillions more on new and expanded government programs, when we can’t even pay for the essential social programs … is the definition of fiscal insanity.”

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in a statement about Congress’ effort to push through a more than $3.5 trillion welfare and climate change spending bill.

“Democracy isn’t simply there. Rather, we must work for it together, again and again, every day.”

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaking to an audience in the eastern city of Halle on Oct. 3, the 31st anniversary of the merger of East and West Germany. It was one of her last major speeches as the country’s parties work to find a new ruling coalition.

“Long time no talk.”

A South Korean official to his North Korean counterpart on Oct. 4 after the two sides restored a communication hotline for the first time in nearly two months. While North Korea expressed willingness to reactivate other communication channels, it recently conducted a series of missile tests.

“This really unlocks one of the secrets of nature.”

Thomas Perlmann, secretary-general of the Nobel Committee, as he bestowed the Nobel Prize in medicine to Americans David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian on Oct. 4 for identifying receptors in the skin that respond to heat and pressure.