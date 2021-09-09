“I don’t think it’s patronizing to say that women are resilient, no.”

Pro-life British doctor CALUM MILLER, in an interview about the Texas heartbeat law, responding to hostile questioning from a BBC host who had called him patronizing for suggesting women have “remarkable resilience” and are typically glad once they carry an unwanted pregnancy to term.

“He says, ‘When I find you, I will kill you all.’”

ZALA ZAZAI, an Afghan woman who served as a police second lieutenant in the Afghanistan government before the Taliban takeover, telling The Wall Street Journal her father had joined the Taliban and now made threats against his family. Zazai fled to Tajikistan before the takeover, but her mother and sister remain in Kabul, she said.

“We are in disbelief that this man would be recommended for release.”

SIX CHILDREN of Robert F. Kennedy, in a statement responding to an Aug. 27 parole board vote recommending parole for Sirhan Sirhan, who is serving a life sentence for Kennedy’s 1968 assassination. Sirhan, 77, has said he was drinking at the time of the murder and does not remember shooting Kennedy. Some of Kennedy’s other children support parole for Sirhan.

“They talked about killing me, cutting off my head. … It’s all disheartening because I know I was doing my job.”

Lt. MICHAEL BYRD, a Capitol Police officer, revealing his identity as the officer who shot Ashli Babbitt during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and describing subsequent online threats against him. In an interview with NBC Nightly News, Byrd said he was protecting lawmakers and staffers in the nearby House chamber from rioters who were breaching a set of doors. Babbitt, 36, died of her injury.

“We wanted to do it before we were dead.”

ABBA singer-songwriter BENNY ANDERSSON, 74, on the band’s production of an elaborate virtual concert planned for 2022 to mark 50 years since the Swedish pop group’s founding.