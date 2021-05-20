“God gave us these children. … When the Almighty does something, He knows why.”

ADJUDANT KADER ARBY, a Malian man whose wife, Halima Cissé, 25, gave birth to nine babies by cesarean section on May 4, according to the BBC. All nine babies, five girls and four boys, survived.

“Next time I’ll try 2+2=4.”

Spanish politician FRANCISCO JOSÉ CONTRERAS, commenting on social media after Twitter banned his account for 12 hours. The ban came after Contreras tweeted, in response to a news story about a “pregnant man” giving birth, “That’s a lie. A man cannot get pregnant. A man has neither uterus nor ovaries.”

“They’d trust Peloton as a cult but not the Catholic Church as a religion.”

CASPER TER KUILE, a researcher on modern spirituality, describing the devotion of Peloton enthusiasts who ride internet-connected stationary bikes and draw inspiration from group exercise leaders. The Washington Post reported a backlash in the Peloton community against users who openly express Christian beliefs.

“Let’s also recognize that we cannot legislate hate out of our people’s hearts and minds.”

Korean American Rep. YOUNG KIM, R-Calif., expressing cautious optimism about an Asian hate crimes bill the U.S. House of Representatives passed 364-62 on May 18. “I’m glad Congress is coming together in a bipartisan way,” she added.

“When I arrived here, he was at the morgue and his internal organs were taken out.”

CHAW SU, the wife of Burmese poet Khet Thi, whom she found dead at a hospital a day after soldiers and police loyal to the ruling junta took him into custody for questioning. Khet Thi’s works had inspired resistance to the military, which took control of Myanmar in a coup in February.