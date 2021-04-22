“This is a victory, but it’s not a victory.”

Minneapolis Pastor TERRELL WALTER of Beacon of Hope Evangelical Church, expressing his mixed reaction to the April 20 guilty verdict against former police Officer Derek Chauvin, convicted of murder and manslaughter in the 2020 death of George Floyd. “Someone is still dead, someone is going to prison for a long time, and two families are still really hurting,” said Walter, who is black. “We have a long way to go.”

“Up until now, Planned Parenthood has failed to own the impact of our founder’s actions.”

Planned Parenthood Federation of America President ALEXIS MCGILL JOHNSON in a New York Times op-ed acknowledging and criticizing Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger’s association with white supremacist groups and eugenics. The group had long defended its founder as a champion of personal autonomy.

“The shame I felt was overwhelming.”

An unnamed CANADIAN STUDENT, telling columnist Nicholas Kristof how a man secretly recorded a sexual video of her at age 14 that was ultimately posted multiple times to the pornographic website XVideos. Such websites have resisted calls to crack down on content depicting child pornography and nonconsensual sex.

“At this point, if we can’t keep our drive-thrus moving, then I’ll pay $50 for an interview.”

BLAKE CASPER, owner of 60 McDonald’s restaurants in the Tampa, Fla., area, on the current difficulty of finding new workers, according to Insider. Many Americans have stopped job hunting because of lucrative unemployment benefits Congress included in pandemic relief legislation.

“I don’t have to leave the theater whistling, but would it kill Hollywood to once in a while make a movie that doesn’t make me want to take a bath with the toaster?”

Comedian BILL MAHER, commenting on this year’s spate of dismal films nominated for the Academy Award for best picture. “We all had a rough year, a little escapism would have been appreciated.”