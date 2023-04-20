Question everything

All children go through a phase filled with questions. Every new experience generates a deluge of curiosity encapsulated in one word: Why? Most kids learn to temper their curiosity as they grow, asking questions in appropriate times and amounts. But the ones who never grow out of asking constant questions make the best reporters. They’re always unearthing fascinating stories other people miss because they never stop digging for information. I imagine Amy Lewis must have driven her parents crazy as a child. Her article, “Ears to hear,” in this issue is a great example of why ­insatiable curiosity makes for great stories.

How did you stumble across Renee d’Offay and the story behind the cochlear implant? Last November, I wanted to interview a hearing specialist for a podcast piece about white noise and spoke with Graeme Clark. He ended up not being the right fit for that piece, but his story fascinated me, so I tucked it away for later. When I spoke with an Auslan teacher friend about Clark, she told me about the varying opinions surrounding the cochlear implant—and the story was born. She put me in touch with Renee d’Offay, who then introduced me to other members of the deaf community.

What surprised you most as you reported on this story? Henry’s dad, Chris Walsh, said, “People think deaf is deaf.” That described me, pre-article. Until I met Renee, Henry, Jimmy, Tyrone, and Eva, each with a different degree of and diagnosis for hearing, I hadn’t thought carefully about each person’s unique story and how that affects communication decisions for their whole family. Also, it surprised me to know that only 2 percent of the deaf community follows Jesus.

I know your family frequently accompanies you on reporting excursions. Do they ever get tired of you asking questions? Yes! But mostly because it means they have to wait to explore their own interests. I may have found a solution, though. On a recent expedition, I deputized my 11-year-old as key grip (carrying non-electrical support gear) and handed the camera to my 15-year-old, who found insightful angles and subjects that I would have missed.

What’s the most interesting thing you’ve discovered simply because you asked? I echo David Grayden’s comment: The more I learn, the more I realize the intense depth and variety God has built into our world so that our curiosity and understanding will never be satiated. Over a year ago, I spoke with a man who works in a ­coffin factory. What I learned about the cultural aspects of death in Australia continues to pique my ­interest. Death is as permanent here as anywhere, until Christ returns, but burial plots are leased for 25 years at a time. The other thing I’m learning is that everyone has a story. I love asking questions and listening.