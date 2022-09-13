Facebook Instagram Twitter
Logo
Sound journalism, grounded in facts and Biblical truth | Donate
Magazine
by Leigh Jones
Post Date:
September 13, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II: A life in pictures

Council workers and local community representatives hang a mural in Belfast following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (Mark Marlow/PA via AP)

Queen Elizabeth II: A life in pictures
You have {{ remainingArticles }} free {{ counterWords }} remaining. You've read all of your free articles.

Full access isn’t far.

We can’t release more of our sound journalism and commentary without a subscription, but we can make it easy for you to come aboard.

Get into news that is grounded in facts and Biblical truth for as low as $3.99 per month.

Current WORLD subscribers can log in to access content. Just go to "SIGN IN" at the top right.

LET'S GO

Already a member? Sign in.

The United Kingdom said goodbye to its beloved queen in a state funeral on Monday. Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II have called her a rock, steady presence, and shining example of grace in tumultuous times. The values espoused by the world around her changed drastically during her 70 years on the throne, as evidenced by the troubles within her own family.

View a slideshow of pictures from Elizabeth’s life below.

Leigh Jones cw
Leigh Jones

Leigh is features editor for WORLD. She is a World Journalism Institute graduate who spent six years as a newspaper reporter in Texas before joining WORLD News Group. Leigh also co-wrote Infinite Monster: Courage, Hope, and Resurrection in the Face of One of America's Largest Hurricanes. She resides with her husband and daughter in Houston, Texas.

COMMENT BELOW

Please wait while we load the latest comments...

Comments

Please register, subscribe, or login to comment on this article.

Need Help?