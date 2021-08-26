Pups to the rescue

Are you a cat person or canine lover? In PAW Patrol: The Movie, Mayor Humdinger loves felines and despises dogs, so you can be pretty sure he is the villain of this children’s tale, based on a popular TV series beloved by youngsters under the age of 10.



The movie, in theaters and streaming on Paramount+, follows the same formula as the TV show. The bad guys are clearly identified (though not particularly scary or menacing). The members of the PAW Patrol are lovable and brave. They resolve crises quickly, with lots of cool, loud vehicles and tools to get the work done.

Sometimes, writers and producers take the opportunity of a larger stage to preach new messages to their audience—perhaps with a new LGBT character or a jarring environmental subplot. PAW Patrol didn’t take such liberties, not even with Rocky the recycling pup or new team member Liberty, whose biggest dream is to be as brave and adventurous as the rest of the gang.

Parents of adopted children should be aware the movie revisits scenes of one dog’s abandonment in the big city. Chase, a German shepherd puppy, was rescued by Ryder, the human boy in charge of the Patrol. A crisis looms when Chase loses his courage, disturbed by memories of being all alone in a strange and scary environment. Parents may wish to talk about that plot point with their children, reminding them we all were rescued from despair by a loving Father.