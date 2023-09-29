These days, movies marketed to kids aren’t always family friendly, but the new Paw Patrol is suitable for little eyes and ears. And Christian families may like some of the subtle messages.

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie is set in Adventure City where the pups respond to emergency calls for help. All is well until a bitter scientist named Victoria Vance (voiced by Taraji P. Henson) steals machinery to intercept an orbiting meteor, causing it to crash into the Paw Patrol headquarters.

The meteor has special crystals that give the pups superpowers, and they rebrand as the “Mighty Pups.” They’ll need those extra powers as Vance teams up with a familiar villain: the human Mayor Humdinger.

Aside from the moment when Humdinger turns into a giant (the movie is rated PG for mild action/peril), younger viewers won’t find the movie frightening. Parents should keep in mind that Victoria Vance wears a mildly provocative outfit and that there’s one mildly crude joke. But the movie also has plenty of wholesome comic relief throughout.

Much of the movie focuses on Skye. She’s the littlest member of the pup crew who tries to take on the bad guys alone but learns that she shouldn’t lash out because others underestimate her.

Liberty, meanwhile, stays behind to look after the junior pups when the others go to rescue Adventure City. Whether they meant to or not, the movie’s creators suggest that nurturing the next generation is a vital assignment.

Young children will enjoy the latest Paw Patrol. It’s mighty fun, and it may kick-start some good family conversations.