Part-time providence?

Pictures, stories, and video of the Russian invasion of Ukraine have reminded us that war exacts a terrible price, and not just from armed combatants, but often from civilians in the wrong place at the wrong time. The Bombardment, a Danish film just released on Netflix, looks at the human toll that left over 100 children and teachers dead, when their school was mistakenly targeted in a raid by the British Royal Air Force. (The film is in Danish with English subtitles and is rated TV-MA.) Regrettably, one of the film’s “answers” to the problem of human suffering is less than satisfying for believers.



It is March of 1945, and the Nazis in Denmark are closing a tighter and tighter ring on the Danish resistance movement. The Danes have signaled to the British that now is the time to take out the Gestapo headquarters building in Copenhagen—even if it means the deaths of the resistance prisoners being held as a human shield on the top floor, just under the eaves. Ironically, one of the Danish resistors who participated in the decision to sacrifice his comrades for the greater good is himself captured, beaten, and imprisoned at this location.

A few blocks from the Gestapo building, life continues relatively normally at the French language Jeanne d’Arc Catholic school. Sister Teresa, a young nun popular with the children, struggles with her faith and seeks a sign from God that He is real. (The sign is given when a statue of Christ “bleeds” as she touches it.) When the children wonder how the Lord can allow atrocities to happen, Sister Teresa says that, while God does not slumber or sleep, sometimes he may “drop a pencil”—that is to say, He may take His eye off His creation and allow terrible things to happen.

Director Ole Bornedal weaves the stories of students, parents, teachers, and even traitorous Danes into the drama. Young Henry has been mute for months after witnessing atrocities in rural Denmark and is now living with his cousin Rigmor in what is supposed to be a safer place. Frederik, who has been working with the Nazis, strikes up a friendship with Sister Teresa as he repents from his treason.

Who survives the errant bombing raid, and who perishes? While Bornedal may believe it is random and chaotic and that God has “dropped a pencil,” Christian viewers know that our all-knowing God is always in control of everything that happens on this earth, even when terrible tragedies occur. He always has His children’s best interests at heart, even when we can’t understand the reasons why. This knowledge does not diminish the sorrow and suffering of so many, but it helps put tragedies in perspective. The Bombardment is a worthwhile remembrance of a real-world tragedy, especially if it can be watched and discussed with a Christian worldview.