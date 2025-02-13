Painful lessons

Less than two months after Rachel Coyle attended the 2024 WJI mid-career course, her mom asked her to pray for a neighbor who’d fallen victim to a financially debilitating scam. Rachel instantly knew she’d stumbled across an important story. Although still in shock over her loss, Connie Grundmann agreed to share what happened to her, in hopes it might save others from becoming victims. You can read more about how the scam unfolded in Rachel’s story, “I’m from the government … and I’m here to help,” in this issue. Scammers are notoriously difficult to catch. I asked Rachel to explain how U.S. law enforcement works to prevent scams before they happen.

I was surprised to learn the Secret Service gets involved in cases like this. What is the agency’s role? Although it’s best known for protecting the president, the Secret Service is actually a law enforcement arm of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. One of its primary responsibilities is to investigate financial crimes, including scams, and take proactive measures to protect the public. For example, agents train financial institutions and law enforcement to help identify potential scam victims. They also provide signage for sites often used for scams, like bitcoin vendors, warning users of common scam tactics. The signs direct potential victims to contact the agency, but the signs are not required and store owners often remove them.

You talked to the agent who handled Connie Grundmann’s case. What did he tell you about the challenges of catching and prosecuting these kinds of scammers? Most operate from within large call centers overseas. It’s more effective to go after those centers than to track down individual scammers, who might meet a quota and then take off. The Secret Service works with international partners to assist in taking down whole call centers. But that also requires a lot of time and effort and doesn’t necessarily offer immediate help for victims.

It’s been almost a year since Connie’s ordeal. She was still pretty shaken when you first talked to her. How is she doing now? Connie says God is providing for all that she and her husband need. When fear for the future threatens her, she focuses on trusting God today. When memories of the scam attack her at night, she recites Scripture to help her sleep. She chooses to glorify God instead of harboring bitterness. Every time I see Connie or talk to her, I am amazed by her living example of Nehemiah 8:10, “the joy of the Lord is my strength.”

God is redeeming her loss by giving her a new purpose. Tell us more about what she’s been doing. Connie is not ashamed to tell anyone that she was scammed, recognizing it doesn’t mean she’s foolish. She has told her family members, close friends, and her church life group. Now she’s preparing to share her experience at a financial readiness course at her church. She doesn’t want anyone else to endure what she went through.