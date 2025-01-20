“Our wish is to become independent one day. But … not to go… | WORLD
January 20, 2025

“Our wish is to become independent one day. But … not to go from being governed by one country to another.”

Erik Jensen Nikolai Linares / Ritzau Scanpix via AP

ERIK JENSEN, the finance minister of Greenland, reacting to incoming U.S. President Donald Trump’s aspirations of acquiring the Arctic landmass.1

1 Reuters

