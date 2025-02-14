Not current on currency
Full access isn’t far.
We can’t release more of our sound journalism without a subscription, but we can make it easy for you to come aboard.
Get started for as low as $3.99 per month.
Current WORLD subscribers can log in to access content. Just go to "SIGN IN" at the top right.LET'S GO
Already a member? Sign in.
The note on the bill says it can be used “for all debts, public and private”—but that only works if cashiers can distinguish it from Monopoly money. On Jan. 27, New York state resident Richard Scott Steger pulled some $2 bills from his wallet to pay his tab at an Aldi grocery store. According to Steger, the young cashier refused his unusual but legal tender because it looked like funny money. Steger said the cashier conferred with another employee before erroneously concluding the bills were probably counterfeit.
If you enjoyed this article and would like to support WORLD's brand of Biblically sound journalism, click here.
Please wait while we load the latest comments...
Comments
Please register, subscribe, or log in to comment on this article.