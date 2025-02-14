Not current on currency | WORLD
Offbeat
by John Dawson
February 14, 2025

Not current on currency

Photo illustration by Krieg Barrie; Source image: Choness / Getty Images

Not current on currency
The note on the bill says it can be used “for all debts, public and private”—but that only works if cashiers can distinguish it from Monopoly money. On Jan. 27, New York state resident Richard Scott Steger pulled some $2 bills from his wallet to pay his tab at an Aldi grocery store. According to Steger, the young cashier refused his unusual but legal tender because it looked like funny money. Steger said the cashier conferred with another employee before erroneously concluding the bills were probably counterfeit.

