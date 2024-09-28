Not a flight risk
Park officials at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield leapt into action when they discovered a bald eagle waddling around the Missouri park. After observing that the national bird couldn’t fly away, park officials thought it was injured, so they captured the eagle and sought medical attention. But, according to an Aug. 21 park social media post, an X-ray revealed that the raptor wasn’t actually hurt—just stuffed. “The bird, originally reported to be injured, was found to be healthy but engorged with raccoon—in other words, too fat to fly,” a park official reported. Park officials worked with other government agents to release the eagle back into the wild.
