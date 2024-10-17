Nigeria’s cost of living

The economic crisis in Nigeria has gotten so bad that nearly everyone with a college degree and marketable skills is looking for a way out. That’s good for the countries that benefit from the influx of educated workers, but it undercuts Nigeria’s future. Out of ­desperation, the government is now taking steps to prevent people from leaving. In her story, “Critical care,” in this issue, WORLD’s Onize Oduah (née Ohikere) explains how Nigeria’s healthcare workers are fighting back. I asked her about how the economic crisis is affecting daily life in Nigeria.

What are some areas where you feel the economic challenges? Transportation costs hit the hardest in tandem with gas prices. For example, the taxi fare to the airport here in Abuja has doubled since December. More people now walk on the streets after work to offset transport costs, since salaries have not risen for many.

Food prices have also skyrocketed. During my last trip to the open market here in Abuja, a meat seller was complaining about how the current cost of a single cow makes it nearly impossible for him to make any profit at the end. I now have a running note on my phone with the prices of different items from a selection of shops to be sure I always get the best deal.

What’s one thing you used to do that you can no longer do because of the economic situation? I’ve definitely streamlined how I run my errands to avoid wasting gas. That means syncing supermarket stops with social visits and limiting sporadic trips. I also try to limit how often I use the services of delivery motorcycle riders to send and receive items, since their prices have also risen.

Your story focuses on healthcare workers. Have other sectors of the workforce seen a similar exodus? Yes, the healthcare workers aren’t alone. The exodus cuts across academia, tech workers, and banking. Some banks had to fast-track their training programs and increase employee perks to retain more workers.

Have you seen this across your own social circles? It’s a common conversation point in many young adult gatherings, including mine. A friend who recently completed her MBA and still can’t find work said she’s now considering work or study opportunities in Luxembourg. Three people from my weekly Christian study group have left this year, two to Canada and one to Australia. But I also have friends who insist that not everyone will choose to leave or have the means to do so. The hope in things getting better someday doesn’t always die out.

So, things aren’t all bad. What’s one thing you love about life in Nigeria? Nothing beats the sense of community here. It’s a sentiment that also cut across the interviews I conducted for the nursing story. Family members are always nearby and willing to help, even as things get tougher.