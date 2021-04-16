Neighbors in turmoil

Fatigue and frustration are apparent in 57-year-old Pastor Darryl Spence’s voice: “It’s scary being black.”

God redeemed Spence years ago out of a brutal drug culture, a prison cell, and alcoholism. Today, he works with police and even hosts barbecues in his St. Paul, Minn., garage for officers and gang members to improve neighborhood relations. But Sunday afternoon’s police shooting of an unarmed black man in a north Minneapolis suburb has him weeping.

Spence, an associate pastor at New Hope Baptist Church in St. Paul, is also the founder of God Squad, an organization that works as a bridge between police and Twin Cities communities. God Squad and five nonprofit groups are part of the Minnesota Safe Streets coalition that in March began partnering with YMCA of the North to reduce urban violence, improve housing and job opportunities, and set standards for respectful community behavior.

The coalition has been busy preparing the cities for whatever verdict results from the ongoing trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. But after Sunday’s shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center during what began as a routine traffic stop, the coalition has gone into critical incident response mode: With protesters gathering nightly outside of the Brooklyn Center police station, Safe Streets members are reaching out to community members and seeking to be a voice of comfort and calm in a city where tensions are high.

On Wednesday, police arrested former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter and charged her with second-degree manslaughter for Wright’s death. She had resigned Tuesday, as did Police Chief Tim Gannon, who said he believed Potter mistakenly fired her handgun instead of her Taser when Wright resisted arrest. Gannon released Potter’s body camera video on Monday.

Demonstrators protesting Wright’s death this week have sometimes turned violent: On Tuesday night, police arrested 79 people during protests in front of the 15-foot fence at the Brooklyn Center police station, primarily for unlawful assembly and inciting a riot. Some rioters threw bricks and cans at police.

Members of the Safe Streets coalition are trying to temper hostilities before such violence escalates. Several women from one of the group’s organizations, A Mother’s Love, wore black and hot-pink jackets and mingled in the crowd on Wednesday night, as hundreds of mostly peaceful protesters gathered again beneath a rain-snow drizzle. On Sunday, a leader from A Mother’s Love met with Wright’s mother to comfort and listen.

Some of the men and women from the Safe Streets network are volunteers. Others are paid by their organization. “When something happens, we all stop what we’re doing to meet and plan,” says Spence. “We are boots on the ground.”

At Wednesday night’s demonstration, along with the Mother’s Love representatives, a church group was present, handing out snacks and water bottles—the leader told me its members were available to pray or talk. Rap and rock music blared from the back of someone’s white van. Later, angry demonstrators chanted “Don’t shoot!” from beneath umbrellas when police in riot gear pepper-sprayed them in an attempt to disperse them. Law enforcement officials said police arrested 24 people. No looting was reported in the Twin Cities on Wednesday, although looters did break into shops earlier in the week.

The scene outside the police station was even calmer on Thursday night, with no arrests and no use of tear gas or pepper spray on demonstrators.

Minnesota Safe Streets has two pastor-led community command posts at local churches—one in Minneapolis, one in St. Paul—where they also fact-check social media information and quell rumors. Spence says the group had to dispel false information circulating on Sunday claiming the female officer involved in Wright’s death was a rookie and had committed suicide. (Potter was a 26-year veteran of the police force.)

Al Flowers, the executive coordinator of Minnesota Safe Streets, says its partnership with the YMCA helps keep police and citizens accountable and decreases violence. He believes the multigroup coalition has gained influence by partnering together, whether working with neighbors, government, or law enforcement or applying for grants.

Flowers, who is black, said he believes the Black Lives Matter group is intolerant and ultimately hurting African Americans, especially in its demands to defund police: “I saw them tear up Minnesota, using the George Floyd incident to wrongly further their agenda.”

Flowers adds: “We are in a big spiritual war ... but we’re gonna keep fighting.”

Still, the situation saddens Spence deeply. He’s troubled just as much by black-on-black crime. He is also a Ramsey County community service officer and says he likes and trusts the law enforcement officials he works with: “My commander called me yesterday just to see how I’m doing.”

Sometimes he struggles when he sees “Sheriff” printed on his ID card, and wonders what his buddies think: “I cry a lot. I’m still black.”

On Sunday, he said, he stood alone on the street where Wright died. Usually, he seeks out the victim’s mother to hold and comfort her, but this time, he says, “I just let the Lord hold me.”