Mouse apocalypse
During an August meeting of BirdLife South Africa, conservationist Mark Anderson pledged to kill “every last mouse” on Marion Island. Such drastic action is needed, Anderson told the AFP, because mice on the remote island feed on live adult seabirds, including the vulnerable wandering albatross: “Mice just climb onto them and just slowly eat them until they succumb.” Anderson said the Mouse-Free Marion Project has picked 2027 to initiate the mouse apocalypse, when project members plan to bombard the island with rodenticide.
