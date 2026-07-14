Loading the Audio Player...

Rated PG • Theaters

Disney continues to mine its back catalog of classic favorites looking for its next big hit. Apart from the obvious cash-grabbing incentives, I’m not sure a remake of Moana was necessary since the original is just 10 years old and the dust following the second installment has barely settled. Newish tweaks notwithstanding, the live version doesn’t break ground, but fans of the original will probably be thankful that it doesn’t deviate too drastically.

Moana still feels called to explore the ocean, and her father Chief Tui forbids her to travel beyond the safety of Motunui’s reef. After all, he argues in song, the island perfectly supplies the needs of the tribe. Until it doesn’t. Long ago, a demigod named Maui stole the heart of the mother island Te Fiti, causing a terrible darkness to spread across the islands. Even though Chief Tui tries to ignore it, the darkness begins creeping into Motunui. Coconuts rot, and fish leave the reef. Despite her father’s warnings, Moana ventures beyond the reef to confront the demigod Maui, restore the heart of Te Fiti, and save her home.

The plot of this live-action version is identical to the original animated film, but it’s not entirely a shot-for-shot remake.

This Moana was more torn between her desire to venture out and her desire to obey her father’s wishes. There’s also a touching “thank you”/“you’re welcome” moment between Moana and Maui in the live remake. And the humor is also a little more developed, largely thanks to a few new lines and some added screen time for Heihei the eccentric chicken. There’s also a new original song by Lin-Manuel Miranda featured in the credits. It’s catchy enough but sounds like it could be attached to the end of any Disney princess movie.

