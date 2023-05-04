Quick Takes: Mistaken location

Day and night, people knock on the door of Scott Schuster’s Richmond, Texas, home. Some are understanding, others angry. None of them leave Schuster’s home with what they came for, though. For reasons he can’t explain, Apple’s Find My iPhone app is directing strangers searching for their lost Apple devices to Schuster’s home. “I have to wake up and go open the door and explain to them that I don’t have their device, and people don’t tend to believe you,” he told KTRK. According to Schuster, Apple’s software has pinpointed his property as the last known location for the lost devices. After pleading with Apple and local authorities to no avail, Schuster posted details of his plight on Instagram, suggesting he plans to sue Apple for the harassment.

Return of the lake

Once the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi River, Tulare Lake in central California dried up after irrigation projects diverted rivers in the late 19th century. But after historic rainfall this year, the lake is back. That’s a disaster for the farmers and others who make the dry lakebed their home. Satellite images in April showed Tulare Lake stretching 10 miles from shore to shore at its widest point near Corcoran. Summer might not bring relief either: The nearby Sierra Nevada is covered by three times the normal amount of snow, prompting fears of more flooding when the snow melts.

Candy conundrum

Crystal Regehr Westergard is looking for people with a sweet tooth to take 133,000 chocolate bars off her hands before they expire in June. The Canadian woman, whose business revives out-of-production candy brands, attempted to bring back the Cadbury Rum & Butter candy bar in 2021. But shipments arrived late due to pandemic-related delays and then sales were slow. Regehr Westergard told the CBC, “I really hope that we are not making a date with the Calgary dump.”

Long-lost license

When a police officer asked an 82-year-old Japanese man if he had a license to drive his car, the man said he did—when he was 20. The officer stopped Toshiyuki Ishibashi April 10 when he spotted Ishibashi ­driving his ultra-compact car through Hyogo Prefecture without wearing a safety belt. The officer arrested Ishibashi after he couldn’t produce a legal license. According to the octogenarian, he lost his driver’s license 62 years earlier, when it was revoked.

Dime heist

Thieves in Philadelphia made a big heist but may have trouble cashing in. Police say someone broke into a cargo trailer parked at a local Walmart April 13 and made off with approximately 2 million dimes. According to police, dimes from the Philadelphia Mint were discovered strewn across the parking lot and onto an adjacent road. The $200,000 worth of coins would weigh about 5 tons, which makes fencing the purloined coins seem at least as difficult as the theft itself. After reviewing surveillance footage, police said they had identified two suspicious vehicles in connection with the theft.

Rodent run-in

When a rural Welsh family noticed their trees were being attacked—as if by a machete—they set up a trail camera to try to spot the suspect. After a few nights, the camera revealed the culprit to be a beaver, perhaps the first wild beaver spotted in Wales for hundreds of years. Once plentiful in Great Britain, Eurasian beavers went extinct there in the 16th century due to unbridled hunting. Officials have reintroduced beavers into Great Britain in recent years, but there’s no rewilding project near the anonymous Welsh couple’s home. The couple told The Guardian that despite their tree damage, “we hope it will stay long term.”

Sharing the wealth

An Oregon man thought himself rich enough to fling the family’s savings out the window of a moving car. His family isn’t so certain. According to Oregon State Police, Colin Davis McCarthy, 38, pitched about $200,000 in cash out the window on a local interstate. The fluttering bills quickly attracted the attention of motorists, who did a “pretty good job of cleaning it all up,” a police spokesperson said. Authorities couldn’t charge McCarthy with theft because he had a legal right to the cash. But McCarthy’s family asked motorists who scooped some bills to return them to Oregon State Police so the family might restore its nest egg.