I got teary-eyed when I first looked at the cover of the March 25 issue. It was especially moving since your illustrator, Krieg Barrie, showed the individual seeking the light as a member of the most repressed people group in the Islamic world: a woman.

—Merritt Walsh / Westminster, Md.

I was introduced to prayer for “the sons of Ishmael” in 1971 at Yale. Since July 2020, I have preached in previously unreached Muslim villages in rural Punjab in India. We have seen more than 20,000 Muslims come to Christ. It is remarkable to see what God is doing in an area that was closed to the gospel for so long.

—Chris White / Matamoras, Pa.

Perhaps more Muslims might seek alternatives if they knew the growing ­factual knowledge about the true history of Islam. Foremost in my research experience is that the early holy city of Islam was not Mecca but Petra.

—Walter R. Schumm / Manhattan, Kan.

Having internet and no call to prayer five times a day or restrictions on your faith, what you can read, or what you can discuss must be mind-blowing for migrants from the Middle East.

—Bob Francis / Wakefield, Mass.

If we are serious about a genuine relationship with Jesus, we will do as Matthew 6:33 tells us: “Seek first His Kingdom and His righteousness” and grow more and more into a relationship of obedience so we can truly show the world that we are different as a people of hope instead of living a compromised life with the world.

—Jim McGaffey / Hewitt, Minn.

Thank you for publishing some of Joel Belz’s classic columns. This one was a good reminder to pray for our national leaders, the staff at WORLD, and Joel and his struggles with Parkinson’s disease. May the Lord give him strength for each day and peace in his heart knowing that God is implementing the vision he was given so many years ago.

—Flo Schuler / Warsaw, Ind.

We shouldn’t be surprised at what the wokies are trying to do to Roald Dahl. It’s the same treatment they tried to give Scripture several years ago. I believe that the woke monster is the anti-Christ of our age. It will never be satisfied.

—Frances Seel / Central, S.C.

At an Angus cattle auction in Iowa 40 years ago, the auctioneer asked an 80-plus-year-old seller if he had any comments before beginning. He then proclaimed, “There are very good people in the Angus business and there are very bad people in the Angus business. Just be aware and know they are all here today.”

—Mark J. Boddicker / Walker, Iowa

I was disappointed that you referred to my church as “Mormonism” and the “Latter-day Saints organization” instead of its proper name. If you look at all our church does from our ­volunteer leadership to our humanitarian aid, we strive to emulate the teachings of Jesus Christ.

—Jared George (age 17) / Eau Claire, Wis.

Correction

High jumper Dick Fosbury attended high school in Medford, Ore. (Departures, April 8, p. 15).

The American Academy of Pediatrics promotes a gender-affirming model of care for children experiencing gender dysphoria. The American College of Pediatricians opposes the uses of hormonal interventions in such children (“Trans on trial,” April 22, p. 58).