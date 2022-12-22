Editor’s note: WORLD turns this edition of Mailbag over to a group of high school ­students from Calvary Christian Academy in Harrisonburg, Va. Their American government teacher, Raun Schrock, gave them an assignment to write letters to the editor after reading our Nov. 19 issue. Here’s what they had to say.

Thank you for bringing awareness to the elderly in need. Every community has elderly people to serve, but their neglect continues.

—Meredith Groff / Grade 12

The story of John Hoyte tracing Hannibal’s footsteps is truly amazing. The ability to do so a month before turning 90 is remarkable.

—Ryan Rohrer / Grade 12

Andrée Seu Peterson’s column was a huge eye-opener. Gen Zers seem to have lost their moral compass. What a great reminder to pray for the future of our world and the lives of the upcoming generation.

—Ashley Tice / Grade 12

I agree with what Andrée Seu Peterson wrote. Our culture in the world today is diminishing quickly, and it’s good to know that there are people like Andrée who are “woke” to what is going on. I believe that it’s a personal choice whether or not to be transgender, but as a Christian, I cannot support them. I will love them and do what I can to guide them to the Lord, but there is only so much I can do.

—Susanna Waldron/ Grade 11



After reading through Peterson’s column, I realized that with the children in charge, the timeline to destruction is further along than anyone thought.

—Austin Brunk / Grade 12



Regarding Joel Belz’s column, the relaxed attitude parents have toward raising their children is causing our young people problems. Sadly, our world continues to decay and fall into chaos, and the continual failure of parents to raise decent children is partly to blame.

—Ian Trissel / Grade 12

In response to Lynn Vincent’s column, being picky and too specific is selfish. Becoming involved in something as minor as needing caramel and whipped cream in my triple-shot espresso can become an idol.

—Esther Brover / Grade 11

I enjoyed Maryrose Delahunty’s review of Fostered by Tori Hope Petersen. As a foster child, I appreciate the willingness to discuss the problems in the foster system while maintaining the importance of depending on Christ for healing. He is the only One with the power to redeem such broken situations.

—Alta Horst / Grade 12

I agree with Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury, who said, “There’s no sugarcoating the results.” Ever since the pandemic shut down schools for multiple months, students are falling behind and their grades reflect that.

—Jackson Rhodes / Grade 12

The bar in “Inking the deal” has a very creative marketing scheme, which will grab the attention of humor lovers. I hate needles, so no tattoos or hot dogs for me.

—Zachary Shank / Grade 11

Correction



NFL punter Ray Guy grew up in Thomson, Ga., and died in Hattiesburg, Miss. (“Departures,” Dec. 3, p. 15).