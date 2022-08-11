Luggage limbo
BY THE NUMBERS
219,723
The number of bags domestic airlines mishandled in April according to the most recent figures from the Department of Transportation. That number, more than double from a year ago, reflects what some are calling a global lost luggage crisis brought on by staffing problems and mass flight cancellations.
0.55
The number of bags domestic carriers lost per 100 handled according to the Air Travel Consumer Report.
4.7x
The increased likelihood of airlines mishandling a piece of luggage on an international flight compared with a domestic flight according to airline IT provider SITA.
1,000
The number of mishandled bags that Delta Air Lines carried on July 11 from London to Detroit on a baggage-only flight.
31
The increased percentage in the number of domestic U.S. flights in the first five months of 2022 from the same period in 2021 according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.
