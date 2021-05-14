Love in the countryside

In the coming-of-age film Finding You, a romantic comedy now in theaters and based on the 2011 novel There You’ll Find Me, a young woman spends a semester abroad in a tiny Irish village. There, she gets an education in life and love.

Finley Sinclair (Rose Reid) is hoping to gain admission into an elite music conservatory to play the violin. But her hyper-focus on technique prevents her passion from translating to the strings. After a failed audition, she packs her bags for the green shires of Ireland, where her deceased older brother spent a semester of college.

On her flight, she happens to sit next to movie star Beckett Rush (Jedidiah Goodacre), who is filming a fantasy show in Ireland’s castles. Good girl Finley doesn’t trust this tabloid celebrity, but Beckett, intrigued by Finley’s down-to-earth qualities, wants to prove he’s more than a good-looking face. While the predictable prince-and-pauper intrigue will make parents’ eyes roll at times, teenage viewers will enjoy the sweet romance.

Social responsibility is a theme. Rush’s acting manager and friends oppose his romance with Finley, yet the couple realize it’s not them against the world. Rather, they are a part of the world, and their decisions affect others.

Viewers of all ages will enjoy the Irish scenery, complete with breezy walks by the sea and visits to a pub and the Cliffs of Moher. Other positives: Unlike many recent love stories aimed at teens and young adults, this one doesn’t feature sexual content, aside from brief kisses. (The PG-rated film includes a sprinkling of mild profanity.)



Finley doesn’t speak of having faith, but a subplot shows her being drawn to her older brother’s apparently Christian beliefs. A drawing he leaves behind takes her to a cross with an inscription reading, “The Lord Himself goes before you. … He will never leave you nor forsake you.”