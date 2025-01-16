Life lessons and adventures

What’s in Mommy’s Tummy

Abby Johnson

Focus on the Family, 40 pages

Luke notices that Mommy’s stomach has been getting really big lately, and he wonders what could possibly be inside. He hopes that it’s a cat, a kangaroo, or even a dragon. Mommy laughs and explains that she’s going to have a human baby. Without going into the mechanics, she tells him God gave women the special ability to have babies, but that fathers get to help take care of those children. From pro-life advocate Abby Johnson, this softly illustrated picture book may give parents an opportunity for discussing the blessing of pregnancy and help children anticipate the arrival of new siblings. Additional reading recommendations and resources at the end of the story encourage families to continue the conversation. Ages 2-4

Once a Castle

Sarah Arthur

WaterBrook, 416 pages

Arthur’s second installment in the Carrick Hall series takes place a few years after Eva Joyce and Frankie Addison discover the magical land of Ternival. This time, a giant and an evil enchantress visit Earth. With the help of some unlikely friends and a magic portal to bridge the gaps between worlds, it’s up to Frankie’s younger siblings—Jack, Tilly, and Elspeth—to set things right. Like the Pevensies from the Chronicles of Narnia, the children experience plenty of growing pains along the way. But unlike the first book that had one central character, this tale weaves together so many narrative arcs that it’s hard to keep track. Note: There’s a budding romance between two of the teens, but they don’t venture beyond hand-holding. Ages 12-17

Lefty: A Story That Is Not All Right

Mo Willems

Union Square Kids, 40 pages

Not too long ago, left-handed people were thought of as weird—even dangerous—so some lefties tried to pretend that they were just like everyone else. With Dan Santat’s illustrations featuring hand puppetry, cartoons, and medieval knights, this zany picture book cheerfully explains that being left- or right-hand dominant doesn’t determine what a person will be like at all. Some righties “could be nicer,” as could some lefties. Children might be encouraged to hear that there’s nothing wrong with them if they reach for the cookies with their left hand, right hand, or both. However, Christian families may want to adapt the book’s “embrace who you are” message and turn it into a discussion about embracing how they were created. Ages 4-6

The Secret of Honeycake

Kimberly Newton Fusco

Knopf, 368 pages

Eleven-year-old Hurricane and her older sister Bronte have lived by themselves since their parents died. But when Bronte becomes very ill, Aunt Claire—sort of an anti–Mary Poppins—sends Bronte to a resting hospital and whisks Hurricane to her home in the city. Aunt Claire tries to cheer up the shy, homesick Hurricane with cold baths, Latin phrases, and calisthenics. A kind-hearted chauffeur named Mr. Keats helps Hurricane develop confidence and encourages Aunt Claire to soften her approach to motherhood. The story suggests that being “true to oneself” is key to a fulfilling life and is further marred by some misuses of the Lord’s name. Still, the Depression-era tale may encourage readers who sympathize with quiet-natured Hurricane. Ages 8-12