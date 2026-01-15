Learning to speak

Autism is one of the most devastating and yet least understood conditions. The lack of answers about causes and treatments is especially difficult for parents whose children cannot speak. For her story, “Open communication,” in this issue, Mary Jackson met a family that uses a controversial communication method to talk to their son, Cody. It’s called spelling, and it enables Cody to spell out the words he’s unable to speak. They say it has allowed them to hear him for the first time. And many of the things he’s said came as quite a surprise.

How do Cody’s parents explain the knowledge he seems to have on ­subjects he’s never been taught? World War II history, for example. They believe he is an auditory learner, and he’s been absorbing information his whole life, unbeknownst to them. Matt believes Cody’s interest in World War II stems from his father, Cody’s grandfather, who was a war veteran and won medals. But Cody’s parents admit they are routinely shocked by his knowledge base and cannot really explain it.

What else have they learned about Cody’s inner thought life? They learned he had a lot more Biblical knowledge than they realized. They say he often talks about his personal relationship with Christ or refers to Scripture. He expresses feeling left out of family functions. He apologized to his mom for his aggressive behavior in the past. He told his parents he harbors no resentment toward them for the years they assumed he had little intellectual capability. He has opinions about a wide range of things. He loves spelling and wants other nonspeakers to start working at it sooner than he did.

Cody frequently talks about seeing angels and demons. How do his parents explain that? Cody’s father Matt says before Cody started spelling he was a cessationist, meaning he believed spiritual gifts ceased and are no longer given to believers today. Matt and Glori now believe Cody has special gifts and actually sees the spiritual world. It’s changed their everyday lives. If Cody spells about a demon, or in his limited speech, mentions one, they stop everything and pray. They believe demons are opposed to spelling and want to keep nonspeakers trapped in silence.

What else did Cody say about the spiritual realm? I was struck by his description of a place he called “the hill.” He says he goes there while he is sleeping and has no control over when it happens. He described it as a meeting place he and other nonspeakers go to be together and with Jesus. He says he is free of his autism there.

Your story ends with a question Cody asked you: “Do you believe me?” What did you say? I told him that I did. I believe there is a spiritual realm I cannot see or understand at work all around me. I don’t know why Cody is the only one in the room who can see it. I asked him about that. He wondered if the enemy blinds us with worldly distractions. But he also admitted these are his thoughts—not certainties.