Law enforcement thrillers

Labyrinth of Lies Irene Hannon

Detective Cate Reilly accepts an undercover assignment to pose as a student at Ivy Hill Academy, an exclusive all-girls boarding school. Her task is to find out what happened to a missing girl and her boyfriend. To her surprise she discovers ex-flame Zeke Sloan, also undercover, posing as a teacher. His assignment is to ferret out the ringleader of a drug smuggling operation. Soon it becomes apparent that their cases are intertwined, so they team up to solve both. As Zeke pretends to tutor “student” Cate, their constant interaction stirs up old feelings: him eager to rekindle their relationship, her reluctant to revisit the past. Book 2 in the Triple Threat series but can be read as a standalone.

Hostile Intent Lynette Eason

A serial killer is traveling cross-country murdering military families. FBI agent Caden Denning is part of the task force to find the connection and track him down before he kills again. He enlists the help of childhood friend and Navy veteran Ava Jackson when it appears her recently deceased father is somehow connected to each family. Soon it becomes clear that Ava may be the killer’s next target. Ava’s plucky spirit makes her the perfect bait to draw out the killer. This book concludes the Danger Never Sleeps series but can be read as a standalone. Excellent plot, pacing, and character development. Caution: Nongraphic depictions of entire families—including young children—shot execution-style.

Lights Out Natalie Walters

CIA analyst Brynn Taylor heads a program to fight terrorism. She invites a select group of foreign intelligence officers to gather together to create an anti-terrorism task force. When one of the Egyptian spies disappears, her boss fears he’s gone rogue against America. Brynn must team up with the Strategic Neutralization and Protection Agency—or SNAP—to track down the missing man. Unfortunately, her ex-boyfriend, Jack Hudson, heads the SNAP team. Amid constant tensions stemming from their past relationship, they follow leads that draw them into an international plot to cause a digital blackout and start a global war. This page-turning thriller with romantic undertones contains little spiritual content, giving only a cursory nod to faith.

Breach of Honor Janice Cantore

Police officer Leah Radcliff responds to her share of domestic abuse cases. But when it comes to her husband, Brad, a fellow police officer and hometown hero, she’s embarrassed to admit he’s abusing her. She hides the truth until one night he attacks her, and she shoots him in self-defense. Almost everyone believes she’s a cold-blooded murderer, except Officer Clint Tanner. He works with Leah’s attorney to provide evidence to exonerate her. In a separate investigation, Tanner finds links between Leah’s dead husband and a much larger conspiracy involving many prominent people in town. When Clint gets too close to the truth, hidden enemies try to silence him. In this fast-paced romantic suspense story, prayer is the first line of defense.