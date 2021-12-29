Kaleidoscopic karaoke with a movie thrown in

It may be bursting with colors, critters, and pop song covers, but Sing 2 feels more like karaoke with a kaleidoscope than a movie with a good story.



Picking up where Sing left off, Buster Moon (an overambitious koala voiced by Matthew McConaughey) goes back to packing audiences in his newly renovated theater. But he still hasn’t found what he’s looking for—recognition from critics. So, Buster takes the show where the streets have no name—yes, U2’s Bono voices a key character—and barges into an audition with his ragtag troupe of amateurs. No surprise, they win the audition, but their new producer is a literal, big, bad wolf.

After Buster fails to recruit a megastar, the wolf dangles the koala over a skyscraper ledge. But animated koalas can’t die in PG-rated family films, and wolves can’t get arrested for attempted murder, right?

Or maybe they can. But there’s no time to think—the show must go on! And we’re ready to go too. We’re whisked into a musical extravaganza that’s all sunshine and smiles. But when the music is so much better than the extravaganza, you’re better off adding that to your headphones and skipping the movie.