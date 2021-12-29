Facebook Instagram Twitter
Logo
Sound journalism, grounded in facts and Biblical truth | Donate
Magazine
Culture & Arts
by Juliana Chan Erikson
Post Date:
December 29, 2021

Kaleidoscopic karaoke with a movie thrown in

Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures via AP

Kaleidoscopic karaoke with a movie thrown in
You have {{ remainingArticles }} free {{ counterWords }} remaining. You've read all of your free articles.

Full access isn’t far.

We can’t release more of our sound journalism and commentary without a subscription, but we can make it easy for you to come aboard.

Get into news that is grounded in facts and Biblical truth for as low as $3.99 per month.

LET'S GO

Already a member? Sign in.

It may be bursting with colors, critters, and pop song covers, but Sing 2 feels more like karaoke with a kaleidoscope than a movie with a good story.

Picking up where Sing left off, Buster Moon (an overambitious koala voiced by Matthew McConaughey) goes back to packing audiences in his newly renovated theater. But he still hasn’t found what he’s looking for—recognition from critics. So, Buster takes the show where the streets have no name—yes, U2’s Bono voices a key character—and barges into an audition with his ragtag troupe of amateurs. No surprise, they win the audition, but their new producer is a literal, big, bad wolf.

After Buster fails to recruit a megastar, the wolf dangles the koala over a skyscraper ledge. But animated koalas can’t die in PG-rated family films, and wolves can’t get arrested for attempted murder, right?

Or maybe they can. But there’s no time to think—the show must go on! And we’re ready to go too. We’re whisked into a musical extravaganza that’s all sunshine and smiles. But when the music is so much better than the extravaganza, you’re better off adding that to your headphones and skipping the movie.

Juliana Chan Erikson cw
Juliana Chan Erikson Juliana is a correspondent and a member of WORLD's investigative unit, the Caleb Team. She is a World Journalism Institute graduate and earned a master's degree from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. Juliana resides in the Washington, D.C. metro area with her husband and 3 children.

COMMENT BELOW

Please wait while we load the latest comments...

Comments

Please register, subscribe, or login to comment on this article.

Related Articles
Need Help?