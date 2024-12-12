Just dropping in
The turkey bomber of Alaska took to the skies this year in her third annual Thanksgiving bombing campaign. Esther Keim dropped about 30 frozen turkeys from her single-engine airplane to cabin dwellers who are so distant from civilization that getting to a store is difficult. Since 2022, the Anchorage-area resident has been buying birds in bulk, wrapping them in plastic garbage bags, and dropping them near the homes of people who can’t get out. Keim said her aim isn’t the best, “but I have never hit a house, a building, person, or dog.”
