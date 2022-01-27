Izzy hits the south
Postscript: Winter storm brings snow and ice to the region
Full access isn’t far.
We can’t release more of our sound journalism and commentary without a subscription, but we can make it easy for you to come aboard.
Get into news that is grounded in facts and Biblical truth for as low as $3.99 per month.LET'S GO
Already a member? Sign in.
In Roanoke, Va., a photographer captured Mat Rahsman and his 8-year-old son Roland working their way up a hill in a park as they prepared for a sledding adventure on Jan. 16. Parts of Roanoke reportedly received 8 inches of snow from Winter Storm Izzy. The storm travelled from the upper Midwest to the South and reportedly dumped over 14 inches of snow on Des Moines, Iowa—the most there since 2009—and as much as 10 inches on parts of western North Carolina. Izzy spawned a tornado in southwest Florida that had 118 mph winds and tore across 2 miles of land with a width of 125 yards. The storm didn’t stop hikers along the Appalachian Trail. Julia Leveille, an employee at Mountain Crossings near Blood Mountain in Georgia, told the Associated Press that some were planning to hike from Georgia to Maine: “You’ve got to really like the snow for that, because you’re heading north and into higher mountains and you could see some nasty storms.”
If you enjoyed this article and would like to support WORLD's brand of Biblically sound journalism, click here.
Please wait while we load the latest comments...
Comments
Please register, subscribe, or login to comment on this article.