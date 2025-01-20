“It’s time to get back to our roots around free expression.” | WORLD
Post Date:
January 20, 2025

“It’s time to get back to our roots around free expression.”

Mark Zuckerberg Chip Somodevilla / Pool Photo via AP

“It’s time to get back to our roots around free expression.”
Facebook co-founder MARK ZUCKERBERG announcing Jan. 7 the social media giant will stop employing third-party fact-checkers for stories shared on its website.

