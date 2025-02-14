“It requires a constitutional amendment. What I’m in favor of… | WORLD
February 14, 2025

“It requires a constitutional amendment. What I’m in favor of is giving it to the voters and let the voters decide.”

Texas Gov. GREG ABBOTT, a Republican, telling a FOX 4 reporter days ahead of the Super Bowl that he was open to legalizing sports betting in Texas.

