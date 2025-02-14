“It is finally time for me to confess and explain, fully and… | WORLD
February 14, 2025

“It is finally time for me to confess and explain, fully and publicly, that I am a Christian.”

Associated Press file photo

Web developer and Wikipedia co-founder LARRY SANGER, 56, explaining in a long blog post on Feb. 5 his story of recently converting to Christianity from agnosticism.

