Introducing ﻿WORLD Opinions

Good news, bad news.



Bad news first: In the last issue, I gave outdated information about WORLD’s new podcast, Lawless. After that 9/11 issue went to press, we decided to delay the launch of Lawless until the spring of 2022.

Come to think of it, as bad news goes, it isn’t really bad. Now the good news. Instead of launching a new podcast this fall, we’re launching an entirely new platform of content for WORLD members on Oct. 1: WORLD Opinions.

WORLD Opinions, which will reside primarily in our WORLD Digital space, is led by editor Albert Mohler and managing editor Andrew Walker, working with WORLD Digital executive editor Timothy Lamer. Mohler and Walker have put together a team of wise Christian contributors who will frame Biblical positions on issues we all deal with every day.



The events of the past few years have left us feeling the need for more help thinking about the things that matter.

You already read excellent opinion here in the magazine in each issue and also online at wng.org, but we plan to supplement this. The events of the past few years, even of the past few days, have left us feeling the need for more help thinking about the things that matter to us and identifying the things that should matter to us. We hope WORLD Opinions will serve our members by providing that additional help.

WORLD Opinions is for WORLD members only—added value to your current subscription. Because of the nature of this new product and the need for speed, we’re delivering it online. We’ll send you a daily email link so you can easily access it.

This new platform represents an enormous commitment to produce a whole lot of new content. Our magazine and online staffs will continue to emphasize street-level reporting in print, and we plan to expand both our domestic and our international news coverage. Our mission with WORLD Opinions, as with all our content, is to provide Biblically objective journalism that informs, educates, and inspires. It is our prayer that the new content will be truly helpful to you.