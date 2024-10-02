Rated PG-13 • Streaming

The police are banging on the door when Marcus wakes up in his own bed, covered in blood, unable to remember a thing about the night before. Is he a killer, and if so, where is the body? This is not the first time Marcus has had to decipher the results of his deep sleepwalking. He resorts to handcuffing himself to his own bed frame, with no key nearby to release himself, to curb his nighttime wanderings. Surely he can’t get into more trouble with these safeguards in place!

With In My Sleep, director and writer Allen Wolf offers an intriguing premise with some elements of faith: a murder mystery where the main character can’t be positive about what he’s done while asleep and a prime suspect who truly seems to grieve over his own behavior.

In the beginning, Marcus is attractive, charming, and glib: He thrives in the modern culture of sex with many partners, seemingly without consequences. “Hey, I’m just having a good time” is Marcus’ retort when challenged on his behavior. But his promiscuity begins to have real consequences with his circle of friends when he sleeps with his best friend Justin’s wife, and everything changes when she’s discovered in a nearby park, dead from stab wounds.

Overwhelmed by guilt for his adultery, Marcus turns to a support group for sex addicts, hosted in a nearby church. He gets help from a sponsor who gives fairly banal advice, but neighbor Becky proves to be a more solid counselor, telling the wayward young man that God forgives and wipes away sins when we turn to Him. Marcus is still angry with God for his father’s early death, but Becky has planted a pebble in his shoe that may bring better consequences further down the line.

Viewers are kept guessing right till the end on Marcus’ guilt or innocence and might need to watch the conclusion a few times to tie up all the loose ends. Parents should be aware that the main character’s sexual sins and promiscuous lifestyle are portrayed frankly, especially in the opening scenes. In My Sleep is rated PG-13 but is probably better aimed at adults than youngsters.



