Icing on the cake

The first year with a newborn is an adjustment for new parents, but the long nights and sleepy days will be sweet for one Alabama couple. Expectant parents Sha’nya Bennett and Keon Mitchell faced unexpected complications from a historic winter storm as they raced to the hospital in Dothan, Ala., on Jan. 22. Icy roads hampered their progress as Bennett’s labor intensified, forcing the pair to pull over in a Krispy Kreme parking lot just a mile from the emergency room. By the time paramedics arrived, Bennett had already given birth in the car. Though the doughnut chain was closed at the time, the store manager has promised the family free doughnuts for a year and offered to host their son’s first birthday.
