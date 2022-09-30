Facebook Instagram Twitter
by Bekah McCallum
September 30, 2022

Hurricane Ian's wrath

A look at the storm's devastating rampage across Florida

The remains of boats and buildings lie strewn along San Carlos Boulevard in Fort Meyers, Fla., one day after Hurricane Ian ravaged the area. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Hurricane Ian made landfall with some of the highest wind speeds ever to buffet the United States. But its coastal and inland flooding did just as much damage. The immediate aftermath left millions without power and thousands surveying the damage or total destruction of homes and businesses. Florida's recovery could take years, with a repair bill running into the billions.

Here's a look at some of the worst that Ian wrought.

