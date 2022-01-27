Most dangerous place

Martyrdom

North Korea has headlined the annual World Watch List compiled by Open Doors, a Christian watchdog organization, for almost two decades. But Afghanistan dethroned it in 2021 as the most dangerous country for Christians. Open Doors found that the number of Christians being killed for their faith increased by 24 percent worldwide last year, from 4,761 to 5,898. Open Doors gave both countries the highest scores of 16.7 in every persecution category except violence. The group said Christians’ risk of discovery in Afghanistan has increased since the Islamist Taliban now controls every aspect of government. While the martyrdom rate remains low, Open Doors reported families and communities often kill Christians before the Taliban finds out about them. If they are not killed, converting to Christianity is viewed as a sign of insanity, so some Christians are put in psychiatric hospitals.

Stampede

Hundreds of church members had gathered for an all-night crusade at a football field in Liberia’s capital city of Monrovia on Jan. 19 when an attack on the crowd triggered a deadly stampede. People trampled over each other to flee the area, many leaving their shoes and other belongings behind. Among the 29 dead were 11 children and a pregnant woman, and others were critically injured. Liberia’s President George Weah declared three days of national mourning. A gang of thugs wielding knives and cutlasses assaulted some of the worshippers as they gathered to listen to a popular preacher, Pastor Abraham Kromah.

Transgender

College athletes previously only had to be taking hormone therapy to compete with students of the opposite sex. But the NCAA announced last month that transgender participation will be decided on a sport-by-sport basis by each sport’s national governing body. This brings the NCAA in line with the International Olympic Committee policy. University of Pennsylvania transgender swimmer Lia Thomas was on the men’s team for three years but competed on the women’s team this season. Thomas, a man, broke several records, igniting controversy and calling attention to the NCAA’s policies.

Coup

Burkina Faso’s army announced Jan. 24 that it had deposed President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, dissolved the government and the national assembly, and suspended the constitution, seizing control of the country after two days of unrest at army camps in the capital. Roughly 100 soldiers said they have been planning a coup since August, citing the government’s inability to combat jihadist attacks and support the military. Troops took control of a major military barracks in the capital city of Ouagadougou Jan. 23. Insurgents said they detained President Kaboré, but the ruling party accused the soldiers of attempting an assassination. Capt. Sidsore Kaber Ouedraogo declared military rule on state television and said leaders would create a calendar to hold new elections.