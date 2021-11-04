How to help bring great ideas to life

Two extraordinary facts stand out about WORLD’s readers, listeners, and viewers: More than 10,000 of you make charitable contributions to support WORLD’s work, and more than 15,000 of you give WORLD gift subscriptions to friends and family to help spread the word.



This happens each year, and each year the numbers grow.

Even as I type out these statistics, I still have a hard time believing them. The idea that a small news organization has such loyal supporters, in the traditional sense of the word sense, well, it doesn’t make sense.

But given the sad state of the media atmosphere, it makes perfect sense. People are hungry for the journalism we do.



Our editorial team has great ideas, and your support has emboldened them to turn those ideas into great products.

We have determined to make the most of your gifts, to steward them, to provide as much Biblically objective reporting, analysis, and opinion as we can—both for your benefit and for the benefit of those who have yet to discover WORLD.

Fueled by your contributions and gift subscriptions, we have expanded our street-level reporting on all our platforms, including the introduction of nine new email newsletters. We have developed new podcasts, built WORLD Watch (our video program for teens, not-so-secretly watched by thousands of adults), and launched WORLD Opinions—and all of that in just the past year or two.

We can’t out-give you, but that doesn’t mean we’re not trying. Our editorial team has great ideas, and your extraordinary support has emboldened them to turn those ideas into great products. When developed, I expect our products will challenge you, encourage you, comfort you—or rouse you from comfort, when needed. In short, we seek to inform, educate, and inspire.

Next month, we’ll kick off our annual December Giving Drive. But here in November, we’re seeking to enlist new people to the cause. So if you’ve not yet made a charitable contribution or given a gift subscription to WORLD (or God’s World News, or WORLD Watch), two comments: First, we’re here to serve you, too. Your subscription, regular reading, listening, or viewing makes you part of our audience and thus part of our mission. Your participation is not merely an element of what we do. It’s the reason. We’re here to reach as many people as we possibly can.

Second, would you consider joining the growing subset of WORLD’s audience that provides a little extra to make it possible for our team to bring their ideas to life? If you have found WORLD’s Biblically objective journalism helpful, would you help us introduce it to others?