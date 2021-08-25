Helping Afghans
Organizations giving aid to refugees and Afghans
Below are groups working to support Afghans endangered by the Taliban takeover. These organizations are helping Afghan refugees who need transit after reaching other countries and those newly arriving in the United States. The list is small because we have focused on U.S.-led organizations with experience in this area and organizations also working to protect the country’s small Christian population.
