International
by Leigh Jones
Post Date:
January 11, 2024 Issue Date:
January 27, 2024

From the pulpit to the front

BACKSTORY | One Ukrainian pastor’s mission to protect his homeland

Pastor Oleg Magdych Handout

From the pulpit to the front
On the first day of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Jill Nelson interviewed Oleg Magdych, a pastor in Kyiv who in his spare time delivered supplies to the troops serving on the front lines. She talked to him again for her story, “Exit stage right,” in this issue, and found him much closer to the front lines than ever before. I asked her to tell us more about his situation.

How has Magdych’s role changed in the last two years? After Russia’s s­econd invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago, Magdych became commander of a volunteer battalion of ­soldiers stationed initially near Kyiv, then in the eastern Donbas region. Three months later, he was wounded in action and evacuated himself and two others because his unit didn’t have the ability to evacuate injured personnel. Two of his men died. After healing from surgery on his arm, he decided to create a medical evacuation team to help save the lives of wounded soldiers.

His discouragement about the stalled fighting really came through in your story. How has his faith ­sustained him? Magdych said his faith is the only thing sustaining him, and it’s also one of the reasons behind his commitment to Ukraine’s armed forces. “If the Russians advance, it would put all Christian ministers in danger,” he said. “If you are not Russian Orthodox, you are a danger to them.” Magdych referenced instances of Russian forces confiscating church property in occupied territory and ­torturing and killing pastors.

What about his family? Are they still in Ukraine? Magdych’s wife and two sons decided to stay in Ukraine and still live in Kyiv. His wife, Oksana, counsels veterans and their families who are processing the trauma of war.

How has his church fared during the last two years? Many members left Kyiv, and some fled to other countries in Europe. But they still meet online for weekly church services.

How has the larger church in Ukraine weathered nearly two years of war? The church has suffered greatly but has also been a ­beacon of hope. Magdych said many Christians have sacrificed their lives for their country, and he has observed a shift in how pastors teach their congregations, knowing that death is an ever-present reality. He believes the Protestant church is being sharpened and has gained credibility in the eyes of Ukrainians. “They are helping ­refugees, they are helping soldiers, and they are helping in hospitals,” Magdych said. “So it’s going to be a good thing for the Ukrainian Protestant church.”

Leigh Jones cw
Leigh Jones

Leigh is features editor for WORLD. She is a World Journalism Institute graduate who spent six years as a newspaper reporter in Texas before joining WORLD News Group. Leigh also co-wrote Infinite Monster: Courage, Hope, and Resurrection in the Face of One of America's Largest Hurricanes. She resides with her husband and daughter in Houston, Texas.

