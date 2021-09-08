From the mountains to the sea

The Endling by Deborah Maxey: After completing an internship in New York City, Emerson Coffee, a 22-year-old Native American, returns to her remote cabin on ancestral land in the Blue Ridge Mountains. When a mob hitman puts a target on her back, U.S. marshals offer to place her in witness protection. Reluctant to leave her home, Emerson decides to stay put, using the survival skills her grandfather, Edward Two Eagles, taught her. But when she realizes she’s putting the friends and family around her in danger too, she goes on offense, returning to New York to confront the mob on her terms. The Endling features a plucky protagonist—who, as a Christian, recognizes God’s sovereignty while respecting all His creation—colorful secondary characters, and plenty of page-turning suspenseful moments.

Bookshop by the Sea by Denise Hunter: As a teenager, Sophie Lawson became a mother figure to her siblings when their mom fell ill and their father left. Seven years later, after her mother’s death, Sophie is set to open the oceanside bookshop she’s always dreamed of owning in North Carolina. But at her sister’s wedding, Sophie encounters Aiden Maddox, her high-school sweetheart, the guy who shattered her heart when he left to pursue his own dreams. A hurricane postpones Aiden’s trip home and as the two hunker down against the storm, they rehash the past. Old feelings resurface, but despite the mutual attraction, they fear too much hurt between them prevents a second chance. Bookshop by the Sea is the quintessential beach read about two imperfect people learning to communicate and forgive.

The Secret Keepers of Old Depot Grocery by Amanda Cox: Sarah Ashby returns home to rural Brighton, Tenn., hoping to rejoin the family business at the Old Depot Grocery. Her grandmother, Glory Ann, who has co-owned the store since her marriage at age 19 to Clarence Clearwater, thinks it’s a great idea. However, Sarah’s mother, Rosemary, believes it’s time to concede to progress and the new big box store in town by selling out to investors. The dual-timeline story spans decades from 1965 to the present and slowly reveals heavy secrets each woman carries. When long-buried lies resurface, each must decide how to move forward. This beautiful novel explores complex family relationships and illustrates the damage secrets can cause and, conversely, the healing that can come with truth-telling.

The Shell Collector by Nancy Naigle: After her U.S. Marine husband’s death, Amanda Whittier moves with her two young children to a beach cottage on fictional Whelk’s Island, N.C. She befriends her neighbor Maeve Lindsay, an older widow native to the island, who spends her days combing the shore for shells. They form an instant bond. Meanwhile, newcomer Paul Grant has decided he’ll never find love after losing his one opportunity many years earlier. He’s concentrating on a new business venture, designing dog parks and rehabilitating retired military dogs. This sweet story about loss, hope, and friendship—and featuring mysterious seashells containing inspirational messages—unfolds easily and reminds readers of God’s perfect timing in all things. Keep a tissue handy.