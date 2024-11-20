Freedom to fix | WORLD
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Logo
Sound journalism, grounded in facts and Biblical truth | Donate
Magazine
Offbeat
by John Dawson
Post Date:
November 20, 2024

Freedom to fix

Wachiwit / Alamy

Freedom to fix
You have {{ remainingArticles }} free {{ counterWords }} remaining. You've read all of your free articles.

Full access isn’t far.

We can’t release more of our sound journalism without a subscription, but we can make it easy for you to come aboard.

Get started for as low as $3.99 per month.

Current WORLD subscribers can log in to access content. Just go to "SIGN IN" at the top right.

LET'S GO

Already a member? Sign in.

Expect even more ice cream under the golden arches. On Oct. 25, the U.S. Copyright Office granted an exemption giving businesses like McDonald’s a “right to repair” retail food equipment. McDonald’s soft-serve ice cream machines have frustrated customers in recent years because of frequent breakdowns and long outages. Ice-cream-loving patrons even created the website McBroken.com—which attempts to create a real-time map of McDonald’s ice cream machine outages across the country. Previously, only the manufacturer could perform equipment repairs, but franchises would typically have to wait 90 days for a service appointment. Franchises can now seek alternatives to get their broken machines swirling again.

COMMENT BELOW

Please wait while we load the latest comments...

Comments

Related Articles