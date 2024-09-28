Flushed foundations
Score one for the dogs. A San Francisco business owner said he has watched for more than 15 years as dogs marked their territory on a telephone utility box on the sidewalk outside of his coffee shop. In August, the AT&T-owned junction box fell over when the base of the structure detached from the concrete. Castro Coffee Company owner Ken Khoury told KNTV that he believes the box deteriorated over time primarily from dog urine, but also from the elements. Khoury said the box has been a favorite for neighborhood canines as long as he can remember. According to the NBC affiliate, dogs marking their territory were also responsible for a light pole collapse in a San Francisco neighborhood.
