Farewell, Harvest!

When journalists do excellent work in Washington, news organizations notice. Harvest Prude graduated from Patrick Henry College and went to work with WORLD three years ago. We threw her into the Washington swamp and she never gave up slogging through. She put truth above tribalism in campaign coverage, displayed journalistic poise during the Capitol invasion, and glorified God throughout. Today's her last WORLD day because a new outfit made her an extraordinary offer that we couldn't match, so with sadness—but also gladness for her new opportunity to serve God in a city full of idols—we say farewell for now. —Marvin Olasky

Harvest, I loved getting to know you in our WJI class and then even more interning with you that summer at the Olaskys' house. I was and am inspired by your passion for journalism, fashion, and music. I'm thankful for our friendship over the past three years as we have learned how to be WORLD journalists together. —Charissa Koh

Harvest, I have enjoyed working with you the past three years and even more so getting to know you as a friend. You have matured much as a journalist and a young adult in the time we have worked together, and I know you will shine your light for Christ in your new workplace. Your favorite math-for-journalists teacher, Lynde Langdon

Your cheerfulness and equanimity in the face of tough stories is something I admire and will remember. I'm glad WORLD had you in the mess of DC, and you seem to have emerged with only a few battle wounds! You have a reporter's heart, looking for stories and accountability and truth. We will miss your temperament and skills in those areas. —Emily Belz

Harvest, you’re a hard worker and a dedicated journalist. I’ve appreciated your care and tenacity in reporting difficult stories, and in particular your gutsiness while reporting from inside congressional chambers during the Jan. 6 riot. Thanks for all you’ve done. We’ll miss you. —Daniel James Devine

Harvest, I’m so proud of you. You’ve been doing the quiet work of showing up, reporting carefully and consistently, moving toward the story, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed. The Dispatch’s gain is our loss, for sure, but I am moved and delighted to see your work gain wider attention and a new audience. May you prosper in this new endeavor and not forget us who are cheering you on. With much affection and admiration, in Christ, Mindy Belz

Harvest, It was clear when you joined WORLD that you had talent as a journalist. It’s been great to watch you develop that talent and become a first-rate investigative reporter. Your reporting from inside the Capitol building during the Jan. 6 riot was superb. We’ll miss your work for the Stew, too, but I know you’ll do well in your future endeavors. Thanks for your hard work these last few years. —Tim Lamer

When Harvest first joined our team of Worldlings, one colleague jokingly asked, “What is a Harvest Prude?” Well, I don't know how many Harvest Prudes there are out there, but the Harvest Prude I got the pleasure to know is a spunky, thoughtful, always-surprising, full-haired delight. She brightens every room with rays of energy and joy and laughter. She says she doesn’t like conflict but braves through tough situations and conversations with grace, strength, and assurance. She once said she was nervous joining our team, but ... well, her excellent work speaks for itself. So what is a Harvest Prude? She’s a rare treasure, a lover of Korean melon popsicles and tea-steeped poetry and sunshiney longboards, a dear friend and ex-colleague, and we miss her already. —Sophia Lee

When I got to WORLD in 2019, you were already a good reporter. But watching you grow into a more confident, determined, and skilled reporter since then has been a pleasure for me. You didn’t let go of tough stories once you grabbed hold of them, exemplified in your reporting from Jan. 6. You will go far if you keep that tenacity. And remember: You’re ready to write sooner than you think you are. Thanks for letting me walk alongside you these last two years. Your friend, Michael Reneau

Hey Harvest! It’s been great working with you on the digital Sift team (attending the daily meetings at the time) and on the magazine side. I’m glad we all got the chance to meet in person during the last staff retreat. It was great to see your joyful and dedicated personality in person. I wish you the very best at your new role and I trust that same passion would continue to take you far. All the best! —Onize Ohikere

Harvest, I so enjoyed getting to know you in Asheville, and I wish we could have had more chances to hang out. I'll miss your meticulous reporting, your great sense of style, and your delightful personality. Don't be a stranger! —Leah Hickman

Hi Harvest,I don’t know you well, but I really enjoyed working with you. I loved your work in the piece about Madogo brothers. We’ll miss you at World but we are so glad you will continue to be an influencer in the news industry! Warmly, Rachel Beatty